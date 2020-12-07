The most popular dog names of 2020 are out!
According to Rover.com, Bella ranked number one as 2020’s top female dog name, followed by Luna, Lucy, Daisy, and Lola. Last year, Lily took the number five spot but was edged out by Lola this year. New to the top ten, Stella and Chloe are also gaining in popularity.
The number one most popular male dog name in 2020 is Max, followed by Charlie, Cooper, Buddy, and Milo. Last year, Rocky took the number five spot but was edged out by Milo this year. New to the top 10 are Oliver and Leo, bumping Teddy and Duke down the list.
COVID-19 has changed the world—including how some people are naming their pets. Among dogs and cats, the name Covi is up 1,159%, followed by Rona (up 69%), Corona (up 24%) and Covie which is also trending up in popularity.
Kanye and Tom Brady also trended up this year for celebrity dog names.