U.S. SENATE -- Early Tuesday, the Senate heard the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022.

The PACT Act will provide potential healthcare and benefits to all era toxic-exposed veterans, delivered by the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Senator Jon Tester is headlining the bill and presented on it this morning.

"It's a bill that's going to offer healthcare to potentially 3.5 million veterans in this country," said Tester.

The bill is projected to cost about $278 billion in order to provide healthcare to all parties included.

According to the press release, the legislation is outlined to expand health care for Post-9/11 combat veterans, create a framework for the establishment of a future service that helps those involved in incidents related to toxic exposure, expand VA’s list of presumptions, and improve resources to support VA’s claims processing.

"It's a bill that comes with a cost, because fighting wars comes with a cost. Not only while they're in theatre, but when they get home the men and women who have served that have injuries due to their service to this country," said Tester.

The bill cleared the Senate's first procedural vote 86-12, and expects a final to appear in the coming days.