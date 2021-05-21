MONTANA - We are tracking traffic alerts and crashes on roadways Friday morning throughout western Montana.
BIG SKY
A crash is causing a partial blockage four miles north of Big Sky on the northbound lane in Highway 191 around 5:36 a.m.
MDT reported snow cover on the roadway.
Drivers should expect delays, slower speeds and one-lane traffic in the area.
BUTTE
MDT reported a jackknifed semi-truck blocking the eastbound lane on Homestake Pass on I-90 beginning around 4 a.m.
Drivers should expect slower speeds and one-lane traffic in the area.
WARM SPRINGS
MDT reported the eastbound driving lane is blocked on I-90 near Warm Springs for a vehicle retrieval beginning around 6:07 a.m.
The incident is located four miles east of Warm Springs on mile-marker 207.5.
Drivers should expect slower speeds and one-lane traffic in the area.