MONTANA - We are tracking traffic alerts and crashes on roadways Friday morning throughout western Montana. 

BIG SKY

A crash is causing a partial blockage four miles north of Big Sky on the northbound lane in Highway 191 around 5:36 a.m. 

MDT reported snow cover on the roadway.

Drivers should expect delays, slower speeds and one-lane traffic in the area.

BUTTE

MDT reported a jackknifed semi-truck blocking the eastbound lane on Homestake Pass on I-90 beginning around 4 a.m.

Drivers should expect slower speeds and one-lane traffic in the area.

WARM SPRINGS

MDT reported the eastbound driving lane is blocked on I-90 near Warm Springs for a vehicle retrieval beginning around 6:07 a.m.

The incident is located four miles east of Warm Springs on mile-marker 207.5.

Drivers should expect slower speeds and one-lane traffic in the area.

