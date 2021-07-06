UPDATE: JULY 6 AT 6:34 P.M.
Our on-scene reporter says eastbound traffic is now moving only in the driving lane on I-90.
It is reported that a truck's trailer that caught on fire started a small brush fire on the side of the hill.
WHITEHALL, Mont. - According to reports, a crash east of Whitehall on I-90 is causing traffic delays in the eastbound lane.
MDT reports the crash started at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Talk on social media says it looks like a tractor trailer flipped over and caught on fire.
We have a reporter heading to the scene.
This is a developing story. We are working to bring you more information.