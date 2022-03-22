WASHINGTON - Tribal governments are receiving up to $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to help set up or alter programs on environmental justice water and air quality issues.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in their release Congress budgeted $100 million in ARP funding, and the EPA announced earlier this year their spending plan.
Half of those funds are going towards improving ambient air quality monitoring, and the other half is going towards confronting disproportionate environmental or public health harms and risks in underserved communities.
Congress allocated $1.6 million to Tribes, acknowledging the high value of supporting "Tribal public engagement programs and related priorities that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," The EPA said.
“This funding opportunity will help ensure that our Tribal Nation partners and their communities are prioritized within EPA’s whole-of-government approach to address environmental challenges,” JoAnn Chase, director of the American Indian Environment Office, said in the release. “This funding also serves as reaffirmation of EPA’s policy, and the Biden Administration’s priority, to advance and integrate environmental justice into all of our work, including our work with federally recognized Tribal governments and indigenous peoples.”
“Our partners in Tribal governments recognize that they, just like us, advance justice by starting with meaningful engagement,” Matthew Tejada, director of the Office of Environmental Justice, said in the release. “We are excited to support their efforts to lift up the voices of the people most impacted by and vulnerable to pollution.”
To apply, submit grant proposals by May 19. The EPA said applicants should plan on starting projects on Oct. 1.
The EPA said they plan on distributing 16 to 20 grants throughout the country in amounts up to $100,000 per grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.