Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at https://water.weather. gov/ahps2/?wfo=mso The next statement will be issued Friday. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT AND RAINFALL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt and rainfall continues. * WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Forecast...The river is expected to continue near or just below 7.5 feet through Thursday. Additional rainfall upstream is anticipated to cause a rise again beginning on Friday, peaking over the weekend at 8.0 to 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.5 feet. - https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/?wfo=mso &&