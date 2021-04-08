BILLINGS, Mont. - In the last three weeks, TSA has discovered three firearms in carry on bags of people leaving Billings. Each of the firearms were discovered during the routine screening of carry on property at airport security.
Tuesday morning, TSA officers found a 9mm Glock G19 semi-automatic pistol loaded with 15 rounds, plus one in the chamber, in the bag of someone ticketed to leave for the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Officers did interview the passenger and allowed him to continue on his flight.
On March 19, TSA officers found a .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun loaded with 13 rounds. The passenger was headed to the Denver International Airport.
A week later on March 26, TSA officers stopped a 9mm Sig Saur p290 compact pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition. The passenger was flying to the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport.
There's no evidence that the three incidents are linked. Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft, but only if they're unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.