BILLINGS, Montana - Pictograph Cave State Park is hosting a writing workshop and an astronomy event on Saturday, June 17.
There is no park entrance fee for Montana residents, but the regular $8 state park entrance fee will apply for nonresident vehicles.
From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., local writer and educator, Dave Caserio, will lead a writing workshop at the park's picnic area.
Those taking part in the writing workshop will use observations of the natural world and explorations of the historical, cultural and geological background of the area to create works in any genre of writing, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) announced.
The workshop will also include a brief tour of Pictograph Cave State Park, discussion of the writing process, independent exploration and writing time and opportunity to share and discuss pieces.
Contact the park at 406-254-7342 to reserve a space.
From 8:30 p.m. to about 11 p.m., the Yellowstone Valley Astronomy Association (YVAA) will host a night sky viewing event in the park's parking area.
At the viewing event, YVAA members will share knowledge of the south-central Montana sky and provide telescopes and other viewing instruments for observation. Reservations are not required.
To learn more about these events or Pictograph State Park, visit the Pictograph Cave State Park website here or call 406-254-7342.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.