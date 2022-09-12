LIVINGSTON -- Around 6 A.M. Monday, September 12 fire fighters were called to a structure fire at RY Timber.

When crews arrived, they found a building in the center of the mill heavily involved.

The fire quickly spread to two connected buildings. High winds threatened to spread the flames towards town.

Crews acted quickly and were able to get the flames under control by 10 A.M.

Fire officials learned two injured people had self extricated.

One of those people was severely injured and was transported for additional medical treatment.

Livingston Fire officials say the fire was started by an explosion. The cause of that explosion is still under investigation.