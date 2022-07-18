GLACIER COUNTY, Mont. - The FBI, Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement and Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. on July 17. The shooting happened in East Glacier on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
According to the FBI, two adult men and an 18-month-old child died and two women were flown to a hospital. Right now, their conditions are unknown.
An investigation is ongoing and there's currently no search for any suspects. According to the FBI, there's no threat to the public.
