GLACIER COUNTY, Mont. - The FBI, Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement and Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. on July 17. The shooting happened in East Glacier on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

According to the FBI, two adult men and an 18-month-old child died and two women were flown to a hospital. Right now, their conditions are unknown.

An investigation is ongoing and there's currently no search for any suspects. According to the FBI, there's no threat to the public.