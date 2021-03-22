POLSON, Mont. - Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSR) responded to a call around 6:11 p.m. Saturday, that two men were stranded on a disabled boat southeast of Wild Horse Island.
LCSR said they were able to reach the men around 7:55 p.m. By that time, it is reported one of the men became hypothermic, causing severe shaking, trouble speaking and lack of motor skills.
The rescue team immediately wrapped the man in wool blankets and an ice rescue blanket. Team members were able to check his vitals below deck and keep him talking.
Around 8:45 p.m. Polson Emergency Medical Services arrived, and they were able to transport the hypothermic man to the Polson Hospital.
The other man stayed behind and was able to recover his boat.