BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSR) reports that on Feb. 14, at 3:40 p.m., two snowmobilers were riding in the Portal Creek area when they got stuck in a ravine.
GCSR said the snowmobilers could not get out of the ravine, but were able to contact a friend. The friend called 911, according to GCSR, and gave dispatch the GPS coordinates supplied by one of the snowmobilers.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) in Big Sky responded and got as close to the snowmobilers as they felt they could without making the situation worse, due to rough terrain. The stuck snowmobilers were directed to hike out to the SAR members.
SAR members said they made contact with the snowmobilers and transported them to safety without incident.