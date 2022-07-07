GARDINER, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte met Thursday afternoon with Deb Haaland, U.S. Secretary of the Interior, and Cam Sholly, Superintendent of Yellowstone National Park.

During a walking tour of Gardiner, the governor emphasized the importance to area communities of reopening the park's entrance and rebuilding the road as quickly as possible.

The governor praised the superintendent for his efforts in the aftermath of the flooding.

With discussions ongoing regarding road reconstruction in the park, the governor highlighted to the secretary and the superintendent the success of road repair and reconstruction efforts underway in the state, including the successful reconstruction of the US Highway 89 bridge to Gardiner.

The governor reiterated the state's offer to assist Secretary Haaland and Superintendent Sholly with the reopening of the park.