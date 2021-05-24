United Airlines is offering their MilagePlus members the opportunity to win flight tickets for an entire year if they upload their COVID-19 vaccination card to their account.
According to United Airlines' website, those who upload their vaccination card to their membership account by June 22 will automatically be entered into the contest with the chance to win the following prizes:
- Two free roundtrip tickets
- A year of free flights to any United Airlines destination around the world
United will award five random grand prize winners July 1 free tickets of any class service with one other person to any United Airlines destination around the world. The airline will award 30 random winners in June a roundtrip ticket of any class service for two at any United Airlines destination.
United will contact winners through their contact information on their MileagePlus account. United said members who have already uploaded their COVID-19 vaccination cards to the Travel-Ready Center for a recent flight will need to re-upload it to their account to enter the contest.