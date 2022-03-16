University of Montana makes retention effort that will benefit entire state

MISSOULA, Mont. - As COVID-19 funding expires, universities are working to retain students and keep enrollment up. In addition to benefiting the universities, the higher retention also helps cutdown on the worker shortage.
University of Montana retained 86.8% of its first-year students from fall to spring semester.
This is important because that first year is when most universities will lose its largest percentage of a class.
When students stay their first year, they're more likely to graduate from UM, where there's close connections with Montana job openings.
"We're starting to have a lot more employers reach out to us and say, 'Can you help us figure out how to get your UM grads here?" Brian Reed, University of Montana's associate vice provost for student success, explained.
Reed said the demand for interns and graduates has blown up in recent months.
He explained the university is responding to those needs by partnering with different employers, like the Montana High Tech Business Alliance and ATG Cognizant, and helping them with recruitment specific to UM.
One of those partnerships is with United Way of Missoula County.
Seven of the nine full-time employees are UM grads, and the organization continues to pull from the university.
"We have amazing interns from the University of Montana," Susan Hay Patrick, United Way of Missoula County CEO, said. "We have graduate interns and undergraduate interns over the years working on things like suicide prevention and preventing childhood obesity."
On top of the internships, UM classes help with United Way's website and cyber security, as well as provide volunteers to pack meals for the community.
Looking ahead, university staff is working to continue improving its retention. Their goal is 90% first-year student retention from fall to spring semesters, and then 80% from fall to fall.
