UPDATE:

Investigators have identified the body discovered in a fire in the Trailer Terrace community just south of town as 58-year-old Gary Lewis Brockway.

Great Falls Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said the autopsy showed signs of smoke inhalation, a potential factor in Brockway's death. Slaughter said toxicology reports are still pending.

According to authorities, there are no signs of foul play.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) says a body was found during the investigation of a fire that happened Monday.

Fire crews were called to the Trailer Terrace community south of town for a house fire early Monday morning.

They said crews arrived to find a trailer home fully involved, but were able to get the fire under control and keep it from spreading to nearby occupancies.

GFFR and Cascade County Sheriff's Office said they are jointly investigating the fire.

Investigations are still on going.

This is a developing story.