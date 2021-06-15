UPDATE:
A Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) helicopter at the Deep Creek Fire caught fire after experiencing a "hard landing."
DNRC said the incident happened around 5 p.m.
The chopper was heading to the Helibase when the aircraft experienced a hard landing that resulted in a fire.
All personnel on board were able to safely exit the aircraft and are being assessed by medical staff at both the Billings Clinic Broadwater in Townsend, St. Peter’s Health in Helena.
There were five people on board.
DNRC is investigating the incident.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An incident has occurred with a DNRC helicopter on the Deep Creek Fire.
According to a tweet from Gov. Greg Gianforte, those involved in the incident are receiving medical attention.
There is no word on what exactly happened or the condition of the first responders involved.
I’m monitoring the situation involving a DNRC helicopter on the Deep Creek Fire. I’m relieved to hear that all involved are getting the necessary medical attention.— Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) June 16, 2021
"Please join me for praying for them and our first responders across the state," Gov. Gianforte wrote.
Information will be updated as it is received.