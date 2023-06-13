Helena, Mont. - The Montana Department of Revenue is mailing property classification and appraisal notices to all owners of residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land properties.
These notices are not bills. They are assessments of market or productivity value and the taxable value for the property. These numbers will be used by county treasurers to determine the property taxes owed for tax year 2023 and 2024.
Property owners who disagree with the department’s determination may submit a Request for Informal Classification and Appraisal Review (called Form AB-26).
These requests are due within 30 days of the date on their notice. Owners can electronically submit the form, download it, and find more information at MTRevenue.gov.
“If property owners wait until property tax bills are sent in November, it will be too late for the department to correct property characteristics and make adjustments that may impact the value of the property for Tax Year 2023,” said Brendan Beatty, Director of the Montana Department of Revenue. “So please review the notice as soon as possible and contact us if you have questions.”
In July, public meetings will be held to educate taxpayers on the property valuation process and how the department determined the new values on their appraisal notices. If interested in attending a meeting, visit MTRevenue.gov for information.
To contact someone at your local Department of Revenue field office, visit MTRevenue.gov/contact/ or by calling (406) 444-6900, or Montana Relay at 711 for hearing impaired.
