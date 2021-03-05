VA recognizes MT VA Health Care System's Dani Roberts with National HeRO Award

BILLINGS - Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) announced via press release Friday it honored Veterans Health Administration (VHA) National HeRO Award recipient Dani “DJ” Roberts from the Billings VA Clinic for her contributions to VHA’s Journey to High Reliability.
VHA’s enterprise-wide Journey to High Reliability aims to continuously improve its processes by maximizing patient safety and reducing harm to restore trust and ensure every veteran receives the high-quality care they deserve. The HeRO award is presented to staff who exemplify the principles that align with VHA’s journey supporting patient safety. Over 50 VHA staff were nominated.
DJ Roberts, RN, is one of nine national awardees recognized for their safety and process improvement initiatives as well as their COVID-19 response efforts to provide the best possible care to veterans during these challenging times. Their accomplishments include reimagining processes and protocols to adapt to the COVID-19 environment, implementing a blood culture accuracy improvement program, ensuring unique patient identifiers are included on medical imagery, and using 3D printing technology for personal protective equipment.
“DJ Roberts exemplified high reliability when she identified a seemingly simple need that resulted in institutional change at every Veterans Health Administration site,” MTVAHCS Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman said. “Being a High Reliability leader means with each role and task that occur during a day, you remain engaged and focused on all factors that can impact patient safety and quality of care.”
After DJ Roberts observed that unique identifying data was not on some medical imagery reports, she immediately notified leadership. As a result, a nationwide VHA process was updated to ensure that all sites had identifiers linked to all imaging reports.
“COVID-19 has challenged the entire health care community, and even during these unpredictable times, these HeRO Award recipients have dedicated themselves to continuous improvement to ensure VHA delivers the best care possible,” Dr. Hayman said. “Veterans have a champion on their side when it comes to DJ Roberts.”
The National HeRO Award is the highest level of HRO recognition available within VHA and is reserved to honor employees who advance VHA’s Journey to High Reliability through demonstration of VHA’s principles.
You can learn more about VA’s Journey to High Reliability at VA National Center for Patient Safety.