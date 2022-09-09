The following is a press release from the Montana VA Health Care System:

HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA is excited to announce a virtual women Veterans town hall will take place this Friday, September 9, at 5:00 p.m.

To join the conversation, Veterans can call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana).

“Women are the fasting growing demographic of Veterans within the VA, and Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) is honored to serve these American heroes,” said MTVAHCS Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman. “The town hall will spotlight all the services available to Montana’s women Veterans and provide Veterans a chance to ask any questions. We are excited for the feedback, engagement, and conversations that these town halls provide. We hope women Veterans from across Montana can join!”

Montana VA serves over 4,000 women Veterans. Each Montana VA primary care provider has national credentials specifically to provide women’s healthcare and Montana VA has numerous programs specifically to support women Veterans.

The town hall will provide an overview of healthcare services and resources, including information on reproductive and fertility services, breast and cervical cancer screenings, services for survivors of military sexual assault and intimate partner violence, and resources and services for transgender Veterans.

The second part of the town hall is held for Veterans’ questions. Representatives from Montana VA and Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to provide answers.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans. Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal (https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/how-to-use-mhv). Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website (https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana).