Valier Public Schools to move to virtual learning after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

K-12 students at Valier Public Schools will move to virtual learning beginning Friday, October 9th due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. The Pondera County Health Department is currently undergoing contact tracing following that staff member testing positive.
Virtual learning will last from the 9th to Wednesday, October 21st, with on-site learning scheduled to resume Thursday, October 22nd, unless the schools are told otherwise.
Students who have been quarantining will remain in quarantine.