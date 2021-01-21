MONTANA - Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday that Montana was moving into Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

In Phase 1B, COVID-19 vaccines are available to Montanans 70 years of age and older, 16 to 69 years of age with a high-risk medical condition and Native Americans and other persons of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications.

To date, 57,221 doses have been administered in Montana, and 9,408 Montanans have been fully immunized.

Here's local information, County by County on how you at home can get your vaccine.

Gallatin County:

At the top of the Gallatin City-County Health website, it reads “We’re so close!”

Gallatin City-County Health Department is gearing up to vaccinate more residents as we enter Phase 1B of vaccine distribution.

They say they are currently awaiting more doses to be allocated to Gallatin County.

Right now, they do not have appointments available for Phase 1B.

The country says as they transition into Phase 1B, anyone from Phase 1A is still eligible to get the vaccine.

You can follow this link for more.

Yellowstone County:

Healthcare personnel, first responders, and individuals in Phase 1B can now schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments through St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic, and RiverStone Health.

No walk-in vaccinations will be given and individuals should bring photo identification and insurance information to their appointment.

While there is no charge for the vaccine, an administration fee will be billed to insurance.

To schedule an appointment for vaccination:

St. Vincent Healthcare: 406.237.7050 or if a St. Vincent Healthcare patient, through MyChart.

Billings Clinic: 406.435.5744 or if a Billings Clinic patient, through PatientConnect.

RiverStone Health Public Health: 406-651-6596 or through this link. RiverStone Health is only able to schedule vaccinations for people 18 and older because it received the Moderna vaccine.



Lewis and Clark County:

Lewis and Clark County shared on Facebook and Twitter that the county was ready to move into Phase 1B/Tier 1.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, the first dose vaccinations for Phase 1b, Tier 1 individuals would go out.

Pre-registration will be required for all community members.

The county has hosted the first in a series of vaccination clinics aimed at the Phase 1b population in the county.

There will be multiple opportunities each week to be vaccinated until we complete the Phase.

Vaccine Events:

Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 1-6.

Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 1-6 p.m.

You can follow this link for more.

Cascade County:

The county is working with Benefis Health System, Alluvion, and the Great Falls Clinic to offer the vaccine to community members.

Vaccinations will take place at the Family Living Center of the Montana Expo Park at 400 3rd St. NW in Great Falls.

Appointment slots will be scheduled online and filled on a first-come, first-served basis, so community members who are eligible should go online to schedule as soon as possible to secure their slots.

If you do not arrive as scheduled for either your first or second dose appointment, your appointment will not be automatically rescheduled.

You can follow this link for more.

Missoula County:

According to the Missoula City-County Health website, Missoula is still in vaccine distribution Phase 1A.

That means vaccines are only available to healthcare personnel, adult residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and first responders.

They say on their website, Missoula County estimates Phase 1A will be complete by the end of January 2021.

Ravalli County:

According to the Ravalli County website, the supply of vaccine is extremely limited.

There are many area providers that will be offering the vaccine to residents.

They have a list of links you can follow here to get vaccinated in the county.

Butte-Silver Bow:

The Butte-Silver Bow health department has released information on the Phase 1B/Tier 1 schedule for vaccinations.

Phase 1B/ Tier 1 vaccinations:

Jan. 20, 80+ from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 27, 75+ from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 3, 70 + from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phase 1B/Tier 2:

A tentative Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for 16-69 with CDC comorbid conditions

This vaccination site is located at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Avenue.

You can follow this link for more.

This will copy will be updated as changes are available, if you have vaccine related news that should be featured in the story, please reach out to bradley.warren@abcfoxmontana.com