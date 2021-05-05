GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - In anticipation of receiving emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 years old, the Gallatin County City-County Health Department announced in a press release they will be expanding appointments for that age group in the upcoming vaccine clinics.
Gallatin County residents can visit healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines and find links to sign up for specific times in upcoming clinics at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
Please note, though they are going to begin scheduling, if the authorization for 12-15 year-olds to receive the Pfizer vaccine does not come through in time for your child’s appointment, it may be cancel.
All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19 and are an important tool to stopping the pandemic and ensuring area schools can be opened fully in the fall. At this time, fully vaccinated individuals are exempted from quarantine, further ensuring a normal educational experience for students.
COVID vaccines may cause some side effects, which are normal signs that your body is building protection. These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days. Some people have no side effects.
The current EUA is for people ages 16 and older, and the county anticipates similar side-effects and considerations. They want to provide the information so families can make informed decisions regarding vaccination of their children.
You can view the current fact sheet for the Pfizer vaccine below:
The updated EUA, when approved, will be provided when the vaccine is given.
More information on COVID-19 vaccines can be found at healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines.
People who have more questions need help getting appointments can also contact the COVID-19 Call Center at 406-548-0123 or callcenter@readygallatin.com. The Call Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Other providers of COVID vaccine in Gallatin County can be found here.
The county says the most accurate local source of information is still the GCCHD website.