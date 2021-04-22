Vax Facts: Gallatin County launches new vaccination sign up portal

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County has a brand new vaccination sign up portal. The new site looks a little different for sign-up process.
The new vaccine appointment process now shows links where you can directly sign up for your vaccine appointment.
The county will no longer have a waiting list for appointments. If you were signed up on the waiting list and have not received an email or phone call – and have also not received your vaccine – you are asked to click on one of the links above and sign up for an appointment.
COVID-19 vaccines are readily available in Gallatin County to anyone 16 years or older is eligible.
You can follow this link for more.