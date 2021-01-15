MONTANA - There are a lot of questions about COVID-19 distribution in Montana. Just this week, the state is looking at getting 6,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine. They expect to see about 13,500 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines come in.

Right now, the vaccine you'll receive is based on age and the updated COVID-19 vaccination plan. Information tells us that if you're 16-18 years old, you'll receive the Pfizer vaccine because it's the only one approved for people under 18 as of now. If you're older than 18, the vaccine you'll receive will be based on the what's on hand.

Saving the phone number for your local health department will be helpful as individual counties are responsible for releasing the vaccine.

You can follow this link to find county-by-county contact information.

Counties are working differently than each other, for example, Gallatin County is working on an invite-only vaccine distribution plan.

This means if you fall under the first phase, Phase 1A, they'll reach out to you. Right now, there's no sign up list.

In Lewis and Clark County, it's a different story.

They are in Phase 1B, Tier 1, and Phase 1A and they're doing a drive-through vaccine clinic on Jan. 19-20 at the county fairgrounds.

They will be vaccinating 900 people, tickets are needed and they are free. Their Facebook post says tickets go up for grabs today at 9 a.m. and they expect them to go fairly quickly.

You can follow this link for more.

The state says as of Jan. 12, about 42,000 Montana health care workers have been vaccinated and that currently, Montana has received a total of 70,000 doses.