COVID-19 surveillance testing offered to Montana veterans in Billings, Helena

HELENA, Mont. - Montana veterans who served our country and continued their services in their communities were recognized Wednesday.

The recipients of the 2021 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation were announced by Governor Greg Gianforte.

“Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much in defense of our freedoms and our way of life. I’m honored to recognize 31 outstanding Montana veterans who served their country and continued the commitment to service in our communities,” Gov. Gianforte said. “On behalf of all Montanans, thank you for your selfless service to our country and our communities across Montana.”

The full list of the recipients of the 2021 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation follows:

John A. Alstad of Sunburst – U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam War

Daniel Clarence Barta of Roundup – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War

Darren Bergsing of Livingston – U.S. Air Force, 1990-2010

Kenneth Bogner of Miles City – U.S. Marine Corps, 2005-2013

Rick Braley of Columbus – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War

Lynn M. Clendenen Jr. of Miles City – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Francis Dahl of Billings – U.S. Army, Korean War

Matt Egloff of Butte – U.S. Army, 1965-1987

Chris Enget of Billings – U.S. Army, 2005-2017

Blake Fuhriman of Billings – U.S. Army, 2009-2013

David Ardell Gauslow of Laurel – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Edmund Gilbert of Clyde Park – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Roger Hancock of Lolo – U.S. Navy, 1972-1993

Anton Johnson of Missoula – U.S. Army, 2001-2009

Scot Kerns of Great Falls – U.S. Air Force, 2005-2020

Roy Lee Kidder of Kalispell – U.S. Marine Corps, 1954-1960

James Long of Butte – U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam War

Scott Miller of Bridger – U.S. Army, 1989-2018

Corry Mordeaux of Huntley – U.S. Army, 1955-1982

Timothy C. Peters of Helena – U.S. Air Force, 1981-2001

Thomas Price of Eureka – U.S. Navy, World War II

Dennis Lee Radish of Eureka – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War

David Jon Reisenauer of Butte – U.S. Navy, 1973-1979

Sidney B. “Tom” Reynolds, Jr. of Miles City – U.S. Air Force, 1961-1965; U.S. Army, 1965-1993

Timothy Richards of Missoula – U.S. Army, 1981-1996

Ronald "Rondo" Scharfe of Missoula – U.S. Navy, World War II

Cory Sena of Helena – U.S. Army, 1993-2016, including Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom

Ruth E. Smith of Missoula – U.S. Army, 1977-1981

Mark Dale Teeters of Miles City – U.S. Army, 1995-2009

Gary Thompson of Kalispell – U.S. Navy, 1967-1971; Montana National Guard, 1978-1986; U.S. Army, 1986-2002

Jay Wood of Deer Lodge – U.S. Coast Guard, 1981-1995; Montana Air National Guard, 2010-2020

Tags

News For You