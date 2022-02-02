HELENA, Mont. - Montana veterans who served our country and continued their services in their communities were recognized Wednesday.
The recipients of the 2021 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation were announced by Governor Greg Gianforte.
“Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much in defense of our freedoms and our way of life. I’m honored to recognize 31 outstanding Montana veterans who served their country and continued the commitment to service in our communities,” Gov. Gianforte said. “On behalf of all Montanans, thank you for your selfless service to our country and our communities across Montana.”
The full list of the recipients of the 2021 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation follows:
John A. Alstad of Sunburst – U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam War
Daniel Clarence Barta of Roundup – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War
Darren Bergsing of Livingston – U.S. Air Force, 1990-2010
Kenneth Bogner of Miles City – U.S. Marine Corps, 2005-2013
Rick Braley of Columbus – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War
Lynn M. Clendenen Jr. of Miles City – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
Francis Dahl of Billings – U.S. Army, Korean War
Matt Egloff of Butte – U.S. Army, 1965-1987
Chris Enget of Billings – U.S. Army, 2005-2017
Blake Fuhriman of Billings – U.S. Army, 2009-2013
David Ardell Gauslow of Laurel – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
Edmund Gilbert of Clyde Park – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
Roger Hancock of Lolo – U.S. Navy, 1972-1993
Anton Johnson of Missoula – U.S. Army, 2001-2009
Scot Kerns of Great Falls – U.S. Air Force, 2005-2020
Roy Lee Kidder of Kalispell – U.S. Marine Corps, 1954-1960
James Long of Butte – U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam War
Scott Miller of Bridger – U.S. Army, 1989-2018
Corry Mordeaux of Huntley – U.S. Army, 1955-1982
Timothy C. Peters of Helena – U.S. Air Force, 1981-2001
Thomas Price of Eureka – U.S. Navy, World War II
Dennis Lee Radish of Eureka – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War
David Jon Reisenauer of Butte – U.S. Navy, 1973-1979
Sidney B. “Tom” Reynolds, Jr. of Miles City – U.S. Air Force, 1961-1965; U.S. Army, 1965-1993
Timothy Richards of Missoula – U.S. Army, 1981-1996
Ronald "Rondo" Scharfe of Missoula – U.S. Navy, World War II
Cory Sena of Helena – U.S. Army, 1993-2016, including Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom
Ruth E. Smith of Missoula – U.S. Army, 1977-1981
Mark Dale Teeters of Miles City – U.S. Army, 1995-2009
Gary Thompson of Kalispell – U.S. Navy, 1967-1971; Montana National Guard, 1978-1986; U.S. Army, 1986-2002
Jay Wood of Deer Lodge – U.S. Coast Guard, 1981-1995; Montana Air National Guard, 2010-2020
