BILLINGS, Mont. - A late night shooting Monday is now being investigated as a homicide after the victim died at a local hospital.
Preston J. Gregor, 21, of Billings died after being shot in the abdomen.
According to Lt. Brandon Wooley Gregor was found in the street on the 600 block of Samuel Court.
Police were initially dispatched to the location around 11:35 p.m. on a report of a person being held at gunpoint.
Billings Police identified the shooter as a 52-year-old Billings man. Lt. Wooley says he was interviewed and then released.
Lt. Wooley says that prior to the shooting, police received a report from the Town Pump gas station at 450 Main Street of an intoxicated man walking in and out of traffic.
Police believe that person is the same person who was shot on Samuel Court.