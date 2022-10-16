HELENA, Mont. - As hunters head into the woods for archery and rifle hunting season and bears are preparing for hibernation, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is offering bear safety training events.

Virtual bear safety events are focused on bear awareness for hunters and will cover bear safety, biology, conflict prevention, responding to bear encounters, handling carcasses in bear country, and how to use bear spray.

The events are free and open to anyone and will be held on Oct. 14 and Oct. 24 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

To attend the virtual training on Oct. 14, click this Zoom link.

To attend the virtual training on Oct. 24, click this Zoom link.

Can’t make it to one of the virtual trainings? FWP has a recording of the "Bear Safety for Hunters” presentation here.

More bear safety information can be found on the FWP website here.