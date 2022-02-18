Abbott is issuing a voluntary recall for some powder baby formulas due to complaints related to Salmonella Newport in infants.
A proactive, voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac®, Alimentum® and EleCare® was issued for products manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan.
The product being recalled was manufactured in the Michigan facility with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later. Impacted lots start with a 22 through 37, not including the letter at the beginning.
No Abbott liquid formulas, powder formulas, or nutrition products from other facilities are impacted by the recall.
If your product is affected by the recall, you are asked to go to similacrecall.com for a refund or replacement.
According to the recall notice, the products are being recalled after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in this facility.
The company says it is conducting routine testing for Cronobacter sakazakii and other pathogens in its manufacturing facilities.
During testing in the Michigan facility, evidence was found of Cronobacter sakazakii in the plant in non-product contact areas.
At this time no evidence of Salmonella Newport has been found, however, an investigation is ongoing.
Abbott says no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of either of these bacteria.
