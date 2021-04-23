Update, April 24 at 8:56 a.m.:
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is asking for volunteers to aide in the search for Arden Pepion.
Volunteers are asked to first check in with Sgt. Vielle at the command post on Joe Show Road East just above TJ Show's residence.
This is needed to coordinate the search effort.
Anyone wishing to assist needs to be at least 18-years-old and wear clothing appropriate for the weather, terrain, and wild animals. Volunteers will be asked to sign a waiver.
Update, April 23 at 4:38 pm:
BROWNING, Mont. - A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for 3-year-old Arden Pepion.
According to the MEPA, Arden is a Native American female and is nearly three feet tall and weighs 31 pounds and has brown eyes and dark brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a purple jacket with a unicorn design on the front, a gray sweater, black leggings, and black boots.
Arden was last seen around 7:00 pm on April 22 in the surrounding areas of Joe Show East off US-89 S on the Blackfeet Reservation.
If you have any information on Arden Pepion, you are asked to please contact the Blackfeet Tribal Police Department at (406) 845-8710 or call 9-1-1.
Update, April 23 at 12:09 pm:
An update from the Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command says a search and rescue is underway on the Blackfeet Reservation for missing 3-year-old Arden Pepion.
Search and rescue members include tribal, local and county officials as well as volunteers.
Arden was last seen wearing a purple jacket with a unicorn design on the front, a gray under sweater, black leggings and black boots with green trim.
The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services say Arden was last seen in the surrounding areas of Joe Show E off of US 89 S. approximately 7:00 p.m. on April 22.
Joe Show E Road is temporarily shutdown to traffic as crews search for Arden.
The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said in a Facebook post they do not need additional help from the public in the search as they and other law enforcement agencies are joining efforts.
BLES added they will post a phone number at. later time for the public to dial for additional information.
Previous coverage:
BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are asking for help in finding Aden Pepion.
Arden is 3-years-old, 70-pounds and is about 2 1/2 to 3-inches in height. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
An attempt to locate alert was put out shortly after 1 a.m. and she was last seen wearing a purple jacket with unicorn design on front, grey under sweater, black leggings, and black boots with green trim.
If you know the whereabouts of Arden please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.