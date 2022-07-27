HELENA, Mont. - The vote to advance the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 did not pass Wednesday.

Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Jon Tester shared the following statement after the failed vote:

“This eleventh-hour act of cowardice will actively harm this country’s veterans and their families. Republicans chose today to rob generations of toxic-exposed veterans across this country of the health care and benefits they so desperately need—and make no mistake, more veterans will suffer and die as a result.”

The act was named after Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson who died in 2020 from toxic exposure as a result of his military service.

A release from Tester says the act looked to expand health care for post-9/11 combat veterans, create a framework for the establishment of future presumptions of service connection related to toxic exposure, expand VA’s list of service presumptions, and improve resources to support VA’s claims processing.