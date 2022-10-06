MONTANA - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and 18 other attorneys general sent President Joe Biden a letter recently, calling on the president to label fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.

His office says this type of action would require the Department Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration to work together with other agencies, instead of the federal government treating the substance as a narcotices control problem.

The acting assistant secretary for countering weapons of mass destruction testified before a senate committee and was asked about classifying fentanyl as what they call for short, a W.M.D.

AG Knudsen says anti-drug taskforces are on pace to triple last year's fentanyl seizures.

According to a graph from the Montana Department of Justice, which only shows through June 30, 2022, there have been over 111,000 doses taken off the streets so far.

Wake Up Montana spoke with AG Knudsen about fentanyl crisis, and we asked were the substance is coming from.

Morgan Ashley: "At least from research, this is something that is coming from Mexico, but the ingredients are coming from China. Waht are you hearing on your end?"

Austin Knudsen: "Yeah, you've got it exactly right. The Mexican drug cartels are mass manufacturing fentanyl south of the border. It's the same thing with methamphetamine in Montana. We know where this is coming from. That's not a political statement, that's not my opinion, we've got specific intel."

The DEA put out an unclassified report in 2020 on fentanyl tracking where it comes from and where it's going.

Most of the drug starts in China but makes its way to Mexico and even labs in India.

In fact, they said at the time, India was becoming an emerging threat in how things would evolve over the years.

It's getting to America through smugglers at the border and through international mail.