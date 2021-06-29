Rainbow Trout
MONTANA - Angling restrictions are now in effect for many rivers in the state due to warm temperatures.

Fishing rivers are closed from 2 p.m. to midnight at the following rivers according to a release from Montana Fish Wildlife, and Parks:

  • Beaverhead River hoot owl restrictions from the mouth to Laknar Lane Bridge
  • Smith River hoot owl restrictions from the confluence of the North and South Fork of the Smith River to Eden Bridge south of Great Falls
  • Shields River full fishing closure from the mouth to Rock Creek
  • Lower Big Hole River hoot owl restrictions from the confluence with the Beaverhead River to Notch Bottom FAS
  • Upper Big Hole River full fishing closure from Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadow Road to the North Fork Big Hole River
  • Jefferson River entire river hoot owl restrictions
  • Sun River hoot owl restrictions from the mouth of Muddy Creek to the Highway 287 Bridge

Jefferson River is the only river that is entirely impacted.

