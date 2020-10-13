YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - You never know what you're going to come across when you venture through America's first national park, Yellowstone National Park.
Kristie Campbell of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was traveling through the park with her family over the weekend.
She said that her aunt and uncle, who live in Montana City, were giving her sister and dad a tour.
She added that they were driving toward Old Faithful when a black wolf ran across the road.
They slowed their vehicle down and watched him run into the woods.
Everyone thought it was gone.
But then, the wolf came back into view with about seven or eight others, crossed the road and disappeared into the trees.