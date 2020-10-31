HELENA – Halloween and trick or treating may not be cancelled this year, but it will look a lot different.
There will be no additional restrictions put in to place for Halloween for the state, but some counties and cities have added new restrictions just for the holiday weekend.
Governor Bullock along with state health officials have some steps for you to keep in mind when trick or treating on Saturday. They recommend trying to incorporate a face mask into your costume, give out treats outside if possible and maintain social distancing and avoid other groups.
"Keep your interactions brief,” says Stacey Anderson, Lead Communicable Disease Epidemiologist. “It's a good idea to keep some sanitizer with you in case you need to quickly disinfect between houses."
The CDC also has some other ideas for Halloween activities if you don’t feel comfortable trick or treating. You can carve pumpkins, visit a corn maze or even attend a scavenger hunt. They also mention hosting an outdoor Halloween movie night with friends or neighbors, or an indoor movie night with your household members.
You can click here to find more safety precautions or other ideas to do for Halloween this year.
Link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html