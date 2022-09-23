YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - The West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park is open again.

West Thumb Geyser Basin was initially closed due to dangerous conditions.

Smoke was reported to be coming out of a small building near the bookstore that houses a solar battery energy storage system on Sept. 12.

As of Sept. 23, Yellowstone’s structural fire crew determined the area is safe to access.

Previous coverage:

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Park officials are temporarily closing the West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park due to dangerous conditions.

YNP said in a release Monday NorthWestern Energy crews reported Tuesday, Sept. 6 a small building containing a solar battery energy storage system near the bookstore had smoke coming out of it.

Park structural fire crews did not see fire when they arrived to the scene, YNP said in the release, but there was smoke. There was no damage to the outside of the building.

Battery fumes are corrosive and dangerous to inhale; therefore, the West Thumb Geyser Basin is temporarily closed until until the batteries have fully discharged and fumes have vanished.

YNP said the park structural fire crew will keep observing the area, and the geyser basin will reopen when it is considered safe to do so.

Article originally posted Sept. 12.