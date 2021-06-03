WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A U.S. Forest Service smokejumper who fought wildfires in Montana has passed away.
According to a release from the U.S. Forest Service, Tim Hart died from his injuries he received while battling a fire in New Mexico.
Hart launched his career fighting fires as an engine crew member on the Coconino National Forest and then the Fremont-Winema National Forest in 2006. Later, he became a lead forestry technician on an engine at Shoshone National Forest in 2009. In 20210, he was assigned lead firefighter on the Asheville Interagency Hotshot Crew, according to the release.
Hart was a Bureau of Land Management worker on the Ruby Mountain Hotshot Crew, the release said. He moved to Grangeville, Idaho in 2016 and joined the smokejumper program as a rookie. He later worked as a smokejumper squad leader in 2019 and a spotter in 2020 in West Yellowstone, Montana.
“I am deeply saddened to share that Tim Hart, a Forest Service Smokejumper, has died from injuries sustained on May 24 while responding to the Eicks Fire in Hildago County, New Mexico. Our hearts go out to Tim’s family, loved ones, friends, fellow Forest Service employees, and the entire wildland fire community and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow while respecting the family’s privacy,” the U.S. Forest Service wrote the release.
Sen. Steve Daines released the following statement via his office:
“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Tim Hart. Cindy and I will be praying for his family and the whole wildland fire community in this difficult time. Tim bravely served as a West Yellowstone Smokejumper and protected communities from devastating wildfires. I’m thankful for his service.”
Sen. Jon Tester released the following statement via Facebook:
“Our brave smokejumpers put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Saddened to hear of the passing of West Yellowstone's Tim Hart, a long-time and well-loved wildland firefighter. My thoughts are with Tim's loved ones during this difficult time.”
A GoFundMe page is set up in support of Hart.