THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning.
Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual.
Thompson Falls Public Schools announced it is is cancelling school Thursday due to worsening road conditions.
Noxon School District #10 announced it is cancelling school Thursday due to winter weather.
Trout Creek School announced it is cancelling school due to overnight snowfall and the safety of staff, families and students.
