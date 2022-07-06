Press release from FEMA:

Helena, Mont.– If you are a resident of Park, Carbon, or Stillwater counties and suffered property damage or loss from June’s severe storms and flooding, you may be eligible to apply with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for disaster assistance with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs, or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance.

Residents in designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Here is what to expect after you apply for assistance.

FEMA Inspections

If you report during the application process that your home is not livable, sanitary and safe, FEMA may need to perform an inspection of the damaged property.

Livable homes meet the following conditions: The exterior is structurally sound, including the doors, roof and windows. The electricity, gas, heat, plumbing, and sewer and septic systems work properly. The interior areas are structurally sound, including ceiling and floors. The home is capable of being used for its intended purpose.



FEMA inspectors will contact you with the information you provided to meet at the address where the damage was reported. The inspector’s phone number may be from out of state, or show up on your caller ID as unavailable, so be sure to answer the phone. If the call goes to voicemail, the inspector will leave a call-back number, or you may receive a text message if no other contact is able to be made.

Due to COVID-19, the inspector will be following current CDC guidance. You will need to show the inspector your photo ID. You will NOT be asked to provide your social security number or bank account information at this time. There is also no cost for a FEMA inspection.

All FEMA inspectors can be identified by their official federal photo ID badge. If you are in any doubt when receiving a call or an inspection visit from someone stating they are FEMA personnel, do not give out any information, but call 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET to verify the call or visit is legitimate.

After your home inspection a record of the damage is given to FEMA and your eligibility for assistance will be determined. If you qualify for assistance the funds will be issued via direct deposit and a letter will be mailed explaining the type of assistance you qualify for.

For more information about FEMA’s support to Montana’s flooding and severe storms recovery, visit 4655 | FEMA.gov. Follow the FEMA Region 8 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion8