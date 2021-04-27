HELENA, Mont. - With the Census Bureau awarding the state another representative what’s next?
This will be the first time since 1993 Montana will have more than one voice in Washington D.C.
Six states will be losing seats, those states are: West Virginia, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio.
If New York had counted 89 more people, it would not have lost a congressional seat.
There was some thought at the start of all of this that Montana would flip its congressional representation with Rhode Island. Meaning the treasure state would essentially take Rhode Island’s seat.
Montana’s lone congressional representative has represented one of the largest districts in the United States Congress since the 90s. Over 700,000 people.
The count shows that Montana’s population grew from 989,000 people in 2010 to 1,085,407 people in 2020.
But when it comes to drawing new lines, who draws the lines?
There is a committee which is appointed by the Montana legislature, there are
five people in total on the committee.
That committee is made up of two Republicans, two Democrats, and a neutral chair. We don’t know what new lines will look like but, but many speculate it could look similar to the old lines dividing the state by geography into eastern and western districts.
The state now will have 90 days from when the data is given to the state to draw these congressional lines, the state will officially receive the census data on September 30 which’s when the committee will go to works.
The first election for this seat will be in November of 2022.
As of now, there have been no names tossed into the hat for the seat, congressman Matt Rosendale would be the incumbent in his district.