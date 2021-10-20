WASHINGTON -- The White House announced their plan Wednesday to roll out the COVID-19 vaccines to 28 million children ages 5 to 11-years-old.
"Today the Biden Administration is announcing a plan to ensure that, if a vaccine is authorized for children ages 5-11, it is quickly distributed and made conveniently and equitably available to families across the country," the White House said in a news release, according to CNN.
The rollout is pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
CNN said the Biden administration will give further information on the rollout in a press conference at 8:45 EST.