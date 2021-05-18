OLNEY, Mont. - Multiple agencies responded to a wildfire Tuesday by the Olney Refuse Site, Olney Fire & Ambulance said in a Facebook post.
Reportedly, no structures have been lost and there have been no injuries.
Some yard items have been consumed, however.
In an update Wednesday, Olney Fire & Ambulance reports the fire has been measured as 27 acres.
As of 12:37 pm, Wednesday crews are on mop-up duties.
People are asked to continue to be cautious of fire personnel on the highway as they go by.
Article updated May 18 with new information from Olney Fire & Ambulance.