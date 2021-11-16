Wind causes power outages across Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. - Thousands of people are experiencing power outages across Montana Tuesday.
The Red Lodge are currently has the most power outages in the state with more than 1,100 people out of power. NorthWestern Energy reported on its outage map the outage is expected to be fixed by 12: 15 p.m.
The power outage in Bozeman is affecting 61 people and it expected to be fixed at 7 a.m.
Alberton has a power outage affecting 410 people. Estimated repair time is 7 a.m.
A power outage in Plains is affecting 33 people with an estimated repair time of 7 a.m.
More than 200 people are out of power near Centerville. Estimated repair time is 12:15 p.m.