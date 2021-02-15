Winter weather slams Montana to start the workweek, with warmer temperatures on the horizon

It's another day of winter weather, starting the workweek with dangerous wind chill and new snow in Montana.

On the western side of the state, many are waking up to a Winter Weather Advisory. New snowfall is expected to bring between 4-6 inches for areas like Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. Impacts to travel are expected to be difficult.

In central Montana, cold wind chills will be the issue, lingering throughout Monday morning. Wind chills of 20 below to 35 below are expected over the plains. Those who plan to be outside, even for a short time, should continue to dress for very cold temperatures and wind chills.

In south-central Montana, snow and blowing snow will be an issue for anyone out on the road. Reduced visibility is expected. Temperatures will be warming up moving into Tuesday, and continue rising through the workweek.