UPDATE: MARCH 8 AT 2 P.M.

The Poplar Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD) said they were dispatched for mutual aid by the Wolf Point Fire Department Sunday, for a large grass fire.

The fire was reported to be off of Highway 250 and Highway 13.

After several hours, PVFD said crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

Fire crews from Daniels County also responded.

PVFD encourages the public to use fire safety outdoors, especially when it is dry outside.

