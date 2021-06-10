WOLF POINT, Mont. - The FBI is looking for a woman who is accused of drug possession and distribution on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Wolf Point, Montana.
According to the FBI's wanted poster, Marlina Nannett Martinez, 23, was involved in possessing and distributing oxycodone, fentanyl and methamphetamine from October 2020 to November 2020.
Martinez was charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal warrant for her arrest was granted by the United States District Court, District of Montana, Great Falls Division on April 8.
She is described as a Native American woman, stands 5-feet, 2-inches, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair, green eyes, wears glasses and contact lenses and has ear and facial piercings.
According to the FBI, Martinez previously lived in Wolf Point.
The FBI said they are offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who can provide information resulting in Martinez's arrest and conviction.
Report information to the Salt Lake City Field Office at (801) 579-1400, a local FBI office or closest the American Embassy or Consulate. Reporters may remain anonymous if they send a tip online.