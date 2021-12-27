UPDATE: Wolf trapping is now open across all Montana Wolf Management Units.
FWP also says their biologists have been monitoring grizzly activity across the state, and have determined the risk of trapping conflicts in grizzly areas is low.
For current information on the wolf trapping season, you can visit the FWP site here.
MONTANA - Montana wildlife officials are opening wolf trapping in Wolf Management Units (WMU) Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a release wolf trapping is opening in the following WMU:
- Region 1: 100, 101,110,130 and 150
- Regions 3 and 5: 313, 316 and 390
- Region 4: 400
The decision to open up wolf trapping was followed by FWP biologists' tracking grizzly bear activity since early November, FWP said. That entails tracking collared grizzly bears, sighting bears in the field, evaluating weather and reports from people.
"The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted final changes to the 2021 wolf trapping regulations at its Oct. 28 meeting," FWP said in the release. "The adoption included a “floating” start date for wolf trapping in areas with grizzly bears to be no earlier than the Monday after Thanksgiving, and no later than Dec. 31."
The commission instructed the department to determine the possible trapping clashes by tracking grizzly bear activity outside the den, and to allow wolf trapping in grizzly areas with little danger.
FWP warns trappers should know grizzly bears may still be active and keep away from any site where they see bear activity.