The following is a press release from the Columbia Falls Police Department:

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - On 07/31/2022 at approx. 02:25 hours, Officers from the Columbia Falls Police Department responded to a report of a medical emergency at Columbia Falls High School. Upon arrival, Officers encountered a 20-year-old female in medical distress and administered first aid; however, all life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the woman died as a result of her injuries.

Upon completion of the investigation, it was determined that for unknown reasons, the women gained access to the high school gymnasium roof with two other subjects and fell thru a skylight hitting the gymnasium floor.

The identity of the deceased female is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.