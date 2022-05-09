UPDATE: Blackfeet Law Enforcement Agency says Krystin Onstad has been found safe. They thank the public for their assistance.

BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Agency is searching for a missing woman last seen at her home in Browning Saturday afternoon.

The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Krystin Onstad, 34, left her home on foot at around 1 p.m., and is possibly traveling to Cut Bank or Birch Creek Area.

The DOJ said her tracks lead to the edge of the woods and then disappeared.

Onstad is described as a Native American woman, 5-foot-10, 240 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black trunks, grey pullover hooded sweatshirt with Carhartt on it and black flipflops.

The DOJ said she has depression and other mental health problems. There is a concern for her wellbeing and safety.

Anyone with information on Onstad's whereabouts is asked to call the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Agency at (406) 388-4000 or 9-1-1.