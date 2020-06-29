YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Mont. - A 72-year-old woman from California approached, within 10 feet, a bison to take a photo of it and was gored by the animal on June 25.
Park rangers provided immediate medical care to the woman who sustained multiple goring wounds. She was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The incident is still under investigation, meaning there's no additional information to share right now.
“The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” Yellowstone’s Senior Bison Biologist Chris Geremia said. “Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge. To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge.”
